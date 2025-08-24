‘Corruption almost nil in Kerala, most taxpayers are honest’

How does the Centre distribute money?

The SGST revenue goes to the state. But the IGST money is deposited in the consolidated fund of India and 60% of the revenue comes back to the state. The GST Council has a formula. Every three to four months, they distribute IGST. The central government takes time to distribute.

What should Kerala do to increase GST revenue?

Kerala has some great positives. The state’s land records are very good and the people are educated. Kerala has won awards for fastest GST registration and settling disputes. The lawyers here are very good and disputes are resolved faster. We managed to resolve most disputes within 3-4 months. However, there is no growth in GST registrations. My concern is how to expand the tax base. We’ve dispelled the fears of those in the informal sectors through interactions and trade facilitation meetings. Kerala has commodities like spices, coir, seafood, and cashew.

We are planning to approach traders through commodity boards, listen to them, and solve their problems. Around 40% of the problems can be resolved through negotiations. We don’t file a case against them, but nudge them to take GST registration. Another great thing about Kerala is that corruption is almost nil in the state. Once the tax base widens, believe me, Kerala will undergo a transformation. At least from the point of view of indirect tax, it will become Kerala 2.0. We expect a 20% increase in GST registration in the next three months.

What’s the indirect collection for the state in value terms?

We have set a target of Rs 53,610 crore for the departments of customs, central excise, and GST. Last year, the GST collection was Rs 18,371.25 crore and the target for the GST department this year is Rs 20,940 crore. The GST collection in 2024-25 was Rs 17,773 crore, and the growth rate was only 3.4%. Now, for the first four months, my growth rate is 15.7%. The GST growth rate in north Kerala is 20% and that of south Kerala is 27%. However, the growth in central Kerala is only 5%. If I can maintain a growth rate, the GST collection for the year will be Rs 21,126 crore.

Why is there such a drastic difference in GST collection?

North Kerala has a lot of potential but remains untapped. There are well-established industries in south Kerala. Though central Kerala is known as the financial capital of Kerala, it doesn’t have the tax base. Where are the industries and the taxpayers? The only industries are BPCL, which is giving central excise revenue, and Cochin Shipyard.

Does it mean the industries in central Kerala are non-compliant?

No, they are complying. Around 85% of the taxpayers in Kerala are honest. None of them intentionally avoid tax. I have worked in many states, and compared to my experience in those states, I can confidently say that intentional evasion of tax is very low in Kerala. It is not that the taxpayers in central Kerala are not paying. The revenue from BPCL goes to the central excise department.

Does the state receive a share of the central excise revenue?

The state receives a share of the central government revenue through the Finance Commission. The state receives the entire amount collected through state GST and 60% of IGST. Apart from that, a share of central GST also comes to the state.