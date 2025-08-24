Edamalakkudy tribespeople forced to carry child’s body through dense forest

IDUKKI: Residents of Edamalakkudy on Saturday evening were forced to carry the body of a five-year-old boy in a coffin on their shoulders through 10 km of dense forest to reach their settlement. This heart-rending incident has once again exposed the neglect faced by the state’s first tribal panchayat. In the absence of a motorable road, the arduous journey, through paths frequented by wild animals is the only way to reach the child’s remote settlement in Koodalarkudi.
Karthik, son of Moorthi and Usha, was rushed to a hospital in Mankulam on Friday with high fever. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Adimaly Taluk Hospital, but the boy tragically died on the way. After completing post-mortem examination at the Idukki Medical College Hospital on Saturday, the tribal settlers set off from Idukki MCH at 4 pm and reached Anakkulam in Mankulam by 6 pm.
“From Anakkulam, it takes more than 10km of heavy trekking through the forest to reach the settlement in Koodalarkudi. They may reach the settlement by around 9 pm with the body. The route is unsafe and frequented by wild animals. Yet, the settlers have no other choice,” district panchayat member C Rajendran told TNIE. He added that the lack of a motorable road has once again forced residents to take up such a perilous journey.
The incident has reignited anger among tribal residents, who allege that years of government promises on road connectivity have remained unfulfilled. The construction of a concrete road from Pettimudi near Munnar to Societykudi, sanctioned in 2023 with Rs 13.7 crore assistance from the tribal department, has made little headway.
A road is available to Societykudi. However it is non-motorable. The construction work of the road which began in 2023 is still pending. Hence the tribal people depend on the forest route to reach nearby hospitals. If the road work is competed, the residents could use ambulances to take ailing persons to hospitals in Munnar and back.
The absence of road facilities result in delayed medical assistance to the sick. Even the work on the first stretch of 7 km up to Idalippara is incomplete, and work on a further 4 km to Societykudi is yet to begin.
Contractors cite hurdles in transporting materials and frequent forest department-related objections for the delay, but for the tribals, the price is far too heavy.
“Since the road is unfinished, settlers of remote areas like Koodalarkudi are compelled to carry the sick and the dead on their shoulders through jungle paths,” Rajendran said.
Muthuvan Adivasi Samudaya Sangham president Palaraj complained of a looming health crisis. “If patients need hospitalisation, they too will have to be carried the same way. The government will be directly responsible if more lives are lost,” he said, seeking the chief minister’s intervention.