Edamalakkudy tribespeople forced to carry child’s body through dense forest

IDUKKI: Residents of Edamalakkudy on Saturday evening were forced to carry the body of a five-year-old boy in a coffin on their shoulders through 10 km of dense forest to reach their settlement. This heart-rending incident has once again exposed the neglect faced by the state’s first tribal panchayat. In the absence of a motorable road, the arduous journey, through paths frequented by wild animals is the only way to reach the child’s remote settlement in Koodalarkudi.

Karthik, son of Moorthi and Usha, was rushed to a hospital in Mankulam on Friday with high fever. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Adimaly Taluk Hospital, but the boy tragically died on the way. After completing post-mortem examination at the Idukki Medical College Hospital on Saturday, the tribal settlers set off from Idukki MCH at 4 pm and reached Anakkulam in Mankulam by 6 pm.

“From Anakkulam, it takes more than 10km of heavy trekking through the forest to reach the settlement in Koodalarkudi. They may reach the settlement by around 9 pm with the body. The route is unsafe and frequented by wild animals. Yet, the settlers have no other choice,” district panchayat member C Rajendran told TNIE. He added that the lack of a motorable road has once again forced residents to take up such a perilous journey.