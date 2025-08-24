Make air travel more accessible: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called for making air travel more accessible to the public by reducing travel and operational costs.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Kerala Aviation Summit, organised by Kochi Airport and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he said that planned interventions are required for the development of the aviation sector.

“Policies and incentives are necessary to promote industries in the aviation sector. Air travel needs to be popularised. And for that we need to intervene to reduce the cost of travel and operations and make air travel affordable and accessible to everyone. The transportation facilities connecting airports should also be improved to help those who choose airways,” he said.

“Airports have played a significant role in promoting Kerala’s tourism sector. The transportation facilities in the state, including airways, and connectivity with major airports, have made Kerala a major tourist destination. Strengthening air transport will attract more tourists to the state,” he added.

CM also inaugurated the Airport Public Health Office (APHO) Health Centre at Kochi Airport, the yellow fever vaccination, and the quarantine centre for the prevention of diseases.

Minister K Rajan handed over the keys of the health centre to Dr S Senthilnathan, DDG, Health Services.

Industries Minister P Rajeev, MP Benny Behanan, chief secretary Dr A Jayathilak, and others attended the function. The two-day summit, the first of its kind, aiming to make Kerala an aviation hub and attract investments in the sector, will conclude on Sunday.