Two female sub-inspectors accuse IPS officer of workplace harassment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two female Sub-Inspectors of the Kerala Police have filed complaints with the department alleging harassment from the side of an IPS officer, who is now posted in the state capital.

The complainants alleged that they were subjected to workplace harassment while the officer was posted as a district police chief.

The aggrieved cops lodged complaints with Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Ajeetha Begum S, who forwarded them to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar.