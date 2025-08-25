Concerns mount over amoebic infection spread in Malabar region

Tragedy struck a family in Thamarassery when a child died of the infection, while her seven-year-old sibling is under treatment at MCH. Another older sibling has been placed under observation with suspected symptoms.

Hospital sources revealed that those admitted include a 55-year-old woman from Karumarappatta in Malappuram district, a 49-year-old man from Malappuram, and a 40-year-old man from Annassery in Kozhikode district. Several children, including a 12-year-old girl from Chelari in Malappuram, are being treated at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital.

Medical experts warn that the recent surge may be linked to different types of amoeba, including Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, Sappinia, and Balamuthia, all of which are known to cause severe brain infections. The disease is not contagious and does not spread from person to person.