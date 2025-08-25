Concerns mount over amoebic infection spread in Malabar region

KOZHIKODE: The Malabar region is facing growing concern over the rise of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection, with two new cases confirmed in Wayanad district over the past two days. They are now under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode.
The outbreak has already affected individuals across multiple districts. A three-month-old infant from Omassery in Kozhikode remains in critical condition. In Malappuram, a young man from Chelambra has been under treatment for the past 21 days.
Tragedy struck a family in Thamarassery when a child died of the infection, while her seven-year-old sibling is under treatment at MCH. Another older sibling has been placed under observation with suspected symptoms.
Hospital sources revealed that those admitted include a 55-year-old woman from Karumarappatta in Malappuram district, a 49-year-old man from Malappuram, and a 40-year-old man from Annassery in Kozhikode district. Several children, including a 12-year-old girl from Chelari in Malappuram, are being treated at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital.
Medical experts warn that the recent surge may be linked to different types of amoeba, including Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, Sappinia, and Balamuthia, all of which are known to cause severe brain infections. The disease is not contagious and does not spread from person to person.
Instead, infection occurs when amoeba-contaminated water enters the body through the nose, often while swimming, diving, or engaging in water-related activities in stagnant or slow-moving water bodies. Kerala has witnessed a significant increase in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases since last year. By September 2024, the state had reported 19 confirmed infections, several of which were fatal.
Health authorities have urged the public to exercise caution while engaging in water activities, especially in ponds, lakes, and poorly maintained swimming pools.
Preventive measures, including avoiding diving in stagnant water and using clean, treated water sources, are being emphasised to contain further spread of the disease.
30-year-old man in Wayanad tests +ve
Kozhikode: A 30-year-old man from Tharuvana in Wayanad, has been diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis. The patient, who works in Chennai, is reported to have contracted the infection after swimming in a pool. He is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.
The latest diagnosis has taken the the total number of confirmed cases of the amoebic infection in the state to eight. On Saturday, a 45-year-old man from Sultan Bathery in Wayanad was diagnosed with the disease.