Factories turn film shoot spots as demand for clay tile dries up in Kerala

THRISSUR: Roofs featuring clay tiles were once a hallmark of Kerala houses, serving as an eco-friendly option that also lent the homes character. However, as concrete roofs entered the scene, the iconic clay tiles fell out of fashion, almost wiping out an entire industry – the factories manufacturing the tiles – from the state, especially Thrissur.

Until the 90s, Kerala had over 800 clay-tile factories, a majority them in Thrissur. There were a few in Kollam, Kozhikode, Malapuram and Wayanad too. Now, their number has shrunk to less than 100, due to various reasons, including lack of demand.

The industry that once employed thousands of local people, now depends on migrant labourers. What’s more, many factories that shut down now rent their spacious plots for film shoots. Some sold the property to developers and realtors. The ones that remain focus on making roofing tiles, fire-cut bricks for walls and flooring tiles.