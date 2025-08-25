High drama at Mamkootathil’s residence, no sign of resignation

PATHANAMTHITTA: High drama unfolded on Sunday afternoon at the residence of Youth Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in Nellimukal, Adoor, in Pathanamthitta district as he sought to defend himself against mounting sexual harassment allegations but showed no sign of resignation.
At the same time, when asked about his silence, he brought in a sentimental element by saying that he was a human being like all others.
“I too have feelings and emotions like others,” he said.
Rahul, who had kept himself away from public glare for the past two days, stepped out around 2.30pm for a 15-minute interaction with reporters. Soon after, he left his house in a speeding car with an MLA board fixed to it, accompanied by close aides.
The journey – initially believed to be towards Thiruvananthapuram to submit his resignation – triggered a frenzy of speculation. However, the car diverted from Enath and returned to his residence by 4.15pm, fuelling talk that Rahul was preparing to resume active public life.
Facing the media, Rahul produced an audio clip which he claimed was of transgender activist Avanthika, one of his accusers. Calling her a “friend” with whom he was still in contact, he played portions of the clip to back his stand that the allegations were part of a deliberate campaign to malign him.
Defending his position as a Congress worker, Rahul stressed he did not want to put the party in a tight spot.
“None of the Congress workers should hang their heads in shame because of me. Many who loved me are calling. Some are supporting, some are criticising harshly, and some are sad. I can only apologise to them in this situation,” he said.
Rahul sidestepped questions on visiting his Palakkad constituency, where he is facing strong protests from CPM and BJP workers.
He alleged that a television journalist had approached his “transgender friend” with questions to trap him in a sexual misconduct conspiracy. His role as a frontline warrior of the Congress had made him a target, he claimed. He rejected the narrative that the allegations have cornered him.
“Am I being portrayed as someone without any dignity? Let those making accusations continue to argue. Even the most powerful leaders of this state are answerable to the law. So am I. A journalist asked my transgender friend whether she had any complaint against me. Isn’t it natural for such a question to be viewed as a trap? If they send me recordings, I too will examine them. I will respond too. She is my friend. Many people are my friends. When my work brings me into contact with people, can that alone be held against me?” Rahul asked.
He also dismissed the possibility of him fabricating the audio evidence. “If I fabricated something, I wouldn’t dare to show it publicly. It was a chat and anyone can verify it. I respected the individual’s privacy and didn’t show it openly. But if there are doubts, come with me. I’ll show it in private and prove whether it is genuine. If I fabricated it, there would be no sound, no head, no tail... just empty words. But that isn’t the case,” he said.
The MLA maintained that political rivals were behind the controversy. “I was the Congress’ spearhead on the streets, in conventional media, and on social media. That’s why I am being targeted,” he added.