High drama at Mamkootathil’s residence, no sign of resignation

PATHANAMTHITTA: High drama unfolded on Sunday afternoon at the residence of Youth Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in Nellimukal, Adoor, in Pathanamthitta district as he sought to defend himself against mounting sexual harassment allegations but showed no sign of resignation.

At the same time, when asked about his silence, he brought in a sentimental element by saying that he was a human being like all others.

“I too have feelings and emotions like others,” he said.

Rahul, who had kept himself away from public glare for the past two days, stepped out around 2.30pm for a 15-minute interaction with reporters. Soon after, he left his house in a speeding car with an MLA board fixed to it, accompanied by close aides.

The journey – initially believed to be towards Thiruvananthapuram to submit his resignation – triggered a frenzy of speculation. However, the car diverted from Enath and returned to his residence by 4.15pm, fuelling talk that Rahul was preparing to resume active public life.

Facing the media, Rahul produced an audio clip which he claimed was of transgender activist Avanthika, one of his accusers. Calling her a “friend” with whom he was still in contact, he played portions of the clip to back his stand that the allegations were part of a deliberate campaign to malign him.

Defending his position as a Congress worker, Rahul stressed he did not want to put the party in a tight spot.

“None of the Congress workers should hang their heads in shame because of me. Many who loved me are calling. Some are supporting, some are criticising harshly, and some are sad. I can only apologise to them in this situation,” he said.