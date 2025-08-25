Karimbalil Palace in Haripad on the brink of ruin

ALAPPUZHA: Once a proud summer rest house of the rulers of Travancore, the Karimbalil Koyikkal Palace in Haripad is now in ruins due to the apathy of government departments.

The palace and the surrounding one acre of land are overseen by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). On the premises is a temple, where the royals worshipped, which is also in a decrepit condition.

Gopala Krishnan Pillai, a resident of Haripad said that the more than 400-year-old palace faces imminent collapse.

“Local residents have been urging TDB and government departments to carry out repairs to protect the monument, which has a legacy tied to the royal rule of Travancore. The palace has a place in both legend and history. Chronicles in Kottarathil Shankunni’s Aithihyamala describe its prominence, and it is said that Marthanda Varma once sought refuge here to escape the wrath of the Ettuveettil Pillamar,” he said.

The roof has partially caved in and clay tiles lie scattered and broken. Wooden beams have rotted away, while doors, windows, and rafters have all been eaten through by termites.

“It is not just a building; it is a chapter of Kerala’s history vanishing before our eyes,” said another resident.