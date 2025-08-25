Karimbalil Palace in Haripad on the brink of ruin

ALAPPUZHA: Once a proud summer rest house of the rulers of Travancore, the Karimbalil Koyikkal Palace in Haripad is now in ruins due to the apathy of government departments.
The palace and the surrounding one acre of land are overseen by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). On the premises is a temple, where the royals worshipped, which is also in a decrepit condition.
Gopala Krishnan Pillai, a resident of Haripad said that the more than 400-year-old palace faces imminent collapse.
“Local residents have been urging TDB and government departments to carry out repairs to protect the monument, which has a legacy tied to the royal rule of Travancore. The palace has a place in both legend and history. Chronicles in Kottarathil Shankunni’s Aithihyamala describe its prominence, and it is said that Marthanda Varma once sought refuge here to escape the wrath of the Ettuveettil Pillamar,” he said.
The roof has partially caved in and clay tiles lie scattered and broken. Wooden beams have rotted away, while doors, windows, and rafters have all been eaten through by termites.
“It is not just a building; it is a chapter of Kerala’s history vanishing before our eyes,” said another resident.
The palace stands just behind the Haripad railway station, visible to hundreds of daily commuters. Falling branches of trees around the building have further damaged the roof. Lack of funds has been cited as a major reason for the neglect of the palace. Unless urgent conservation efforts are undertaken, locals fear that Koyikkal Palace will soon be confined to memory.
The TDB’s sub group office is located very close to the palace. Officer Sreejesh Kumar said TDB has initiated steps to preserve the monument.
“A TDB Haripad group engineer prepared a `19.70-lakh project, which has been approved. The old roof will be replaced. The plan was prepared on the instructions of TDB member A Ajithkumar, after he recently visited the palace,” he said.
Around 35 years back, High Court Justice K K Usha on seeing the condition of the palace issued directions for its conservation, recount local residents. TDB spent lakhs to preserve the building, however, failed to follow up. The board should conduct regular repairs to preserve the monument for the coming generations, they urged.