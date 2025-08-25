Kerala BJP President Rajeev warns CMs Pinarayi, Stalin against misusing Ayyappa devotees’ faith

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday cautioned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin against misusing the faith of Ayyappa devotees, warning that the party will hit the streets if the two leaders attempt to politicise Sabarimala traditions.

Issuing the statement from the BJP state headquarters, Rajeev described the CPM-led Kerala government’s proposed ‘Ayyappa Sangam’ or global congregation of Ayyappa devotees as “a drama and election stunt.”

He demanded that both the CMs publicly apologise to Hindus and Sabarimala devotees, and insisted that the government also withdraw all cases filed against those who protested during the Sabarimala women-entry row.

“Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with BJP workers across the country, have made their stand clear,” he said, adding, “Over the years, Pinarayi Vijayan has jailed Ayyappa devotees, unleashed police violence and done everything possible to violate and insult Sabarimala rituals.”

Targeting the DMK leadership, Rajeev accused Stalin and son Udhayanidhi of consistently insulting Hindus, recalling the latter’s controversial remark likening Hinduism to a disease. “These actions are etched in the memory of devotees and will never be forgiven,” he said.