PC George, Swapna Suresh entered into criminal conspiracy agaisnt CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police in its chargesheet filed against Swapna Suresh, accused in the UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case and former legislator P C George, stated that the duo entered into a criminal conspiracy two month ago to defame the state government and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chargesheet was filed last week before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. Police said, Swapna, through the media, spread canards against the government and the CM by stating that gold smuggling via UAE consulate's diplomatic baggage was carried out with connivance of the CM. The chargesheet further said that she also tried to mislead opposition party workers to carry out organised riot in the state.

The case was first registered by the Cantonment police in June 2022, which was later taken over by a special team comprising officers from the Crime Branch and local police.

K T Jaleel MLA had filed the complaint with the police. Solar scam accused, Saritha S Nair, has been listed as one of the accused in the case.