Political interference delaying Lulu Mall work in Thrissur: Yusuff Ali

THRISSUR: Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali M A has blamed political interference for the prolonged delay in the construction of the Lulu Mall in Thrissur. At the inauguration of the Thrissur Management Association’s (TMA) new headquarters at Chiyyaram on Sunday, Yusuff Ali said a legal battle initiated by a political leader has stalled the project for the past two-and-a-half years.

The project, which was expected to begin more than two years ago and provide direct employment to over 3,000 people, has remained tied up in litigation since land acquisition and initial groundwork commenced.

“A person affiliated with a political party has been dragging the matter through the courts with an unnecessary case. The issue is still pending before the High Court, and for the last two-and-a-half years the case has prevented the project from moving forward,” he said. A source close to Lulu Group told TNIE that the case was filed by a regional leader of the CPI.

However, CPI Thrissur district secretary K G Sivanandan said the matter had not yet come to his notice. “It has not come to my attention. Let me make it very clear that my party will never stand against developmental projects in the state. We will definitely enquire into the matter and respond later,” he said.