Standoff between V-C and Syndicate leaves KTU staff without salary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the tussle between the governor-appointed vice-chancellor and the syndicate members dragging on, the payslips of the academic and administrative staff of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have been blank since July.

“We started four new postgraduate schools near the university’s office in Thiruvananthapuram recently, where even the teachers remain unsalaried,” a senior KTU officer told TNIE. Many people from distant places working on the university campus, including cleaning staff and drivers, are struggling to survive this Onam season, said another officer.

“But we have never compromised on our work,” the officer said, adding that staffers are using their personal vehicles for official purposes.

While the employees are left in despair, the vice-chancellor (V-C) and the syndicate members blame each other for the crisis. The budget, encompassing the university’s administrative requirements, was presented to the syndicate earlier this month. The vice-chancellor’s office said some key syndicate members were absent, while others claimed that Vice-Chancellor K Sivaprasad’s walkout caused the issue.