Teachers ready; schoolchildren to learn animation, gaming after Onam in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School students in Kerala are equipping themselves to endure the challenging job market of advancing technologies at an early age.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology and Education (KITE) has incorporated animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVCG) content into the information and communication technology curriculum of Classes 3 to 10. The move is part of the state government’s AVGC-XR (extended reality) policy introduced in 2024.

Animation technology has been introduced in the Class 6 syllabus, where the students will learn to create basic movements to images. Class 10 students will learn advanced skills of storyboarding, character design, and keyframing in animation.

With gradual progress in each passing year, students will be designing their own computer game by Class 6, which will ease their in-depth learning of the Python programming language in Classes 9 and 10.