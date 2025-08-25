Teachers ready; schoolchildren to learn animation, gaming after Onam in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School students in Kerala are equipping themselves to endure the challenging job market of advancing technologies at an early age.
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology and Education (KITE) has incorporated animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVCG) content into the information and communication technology curriculum of Classes 3 to 10. The move is part of the state government’s AVGC-XR (extended reality) policy introduced in 2024.
Animation technology has been introduced in the Class 6 syllabus, where the students will learn to create basic movements to images. Class 10 students will learn advanced skills of storyboarding, character design, and keyframing in animation.
With gradual progress in each passing year, students will be designing their own computer game by Class 6, which will ease their in-depth learning of the Python programming language in Classes 9 and 10.
Beyond these, students will also be introduced to the potential of digital music. An edutainment approach is maintained for these lessons through software such as Omnitux, Gcompris, MuseScore, Audacity, and the KITE-developed ‘Thalam’. Students can also compose background scores for their own animation films using the Linux Multimedia System in Class 8.
“The teachers’ training for AVGC lessons will be completed by August 30, so that the students can learn seamlessly after the Onam holidays,” KITE CEO Anvar Sadath said.
The second volume of textbooks for Classes 8,9, and 10, in which the updated content is included, will reach the students after Onam holidays, the CEO said in a statement. The textbooks will be released in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada. The software required to teach these topics has already been provided to schools. These textbooks will help students comprehend different subjects, he added.