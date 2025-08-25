‘Unnathi’ scholarship opens up new vistas for underprivileged students in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For 24-year-old Abhi Kiran, every step towards his dream of studying abroad felt weighed down by his family’s struggles. The son of a taxi driver, he grew up knowing that higher education overseas was a privilege far beyond his reach. With the family property already mortgaged, even the thought of taking a loan seemed improbable. It took the state government’s ‘Unnathi’ scholarship programme to turn his despair into hope and open a door he believed would stay forever closed.

“After my bachelor’s in chemistry, this scholarship gave me the chance to pursue a master’s in environmental science and management in the United Kingdom. This opened the path for me to secure a job recently. Without this support, higher studies would have been unthinkable. Today, I am in a position to support my family. This scholarship can truly change the lives of students from underprivileged backgrounds and bring hope to their families,” said Abhi.

Abhi is one of 1,000 students from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities who, since the launch of the state’s merit-based Unnathi Scholarship for Overseas Studies in 2023, have benefited from the programme. According to officials, most of the selected students received around Rs 25 lakh each, making Unnathi one of the most substantial scholarships offered in the country.

For many, the scheme has been life-changing. The scholarship was nothing short of a turning point for Erattupetta native Neethu Chandra. A botany graduate who had spent years preparing for the civil services, she was uncertain of her future until she applied for the scholarship.