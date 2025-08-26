‘A’ group throws weight behind Akhil and Abhijith for next Youth Congress state president post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the race for the next Youth Congress state president intensifies, the ‘A’ group has decided to throw its weight behind J S Akhil and K M Abhijith. Group leaders who met in Ernakulam recently decided to stake claim to the post currently with the new ‘A’ group led by Shafi Parambil. The fact that Rahul Mamkootathil became president against the wishes of Oommen Chandy has also prompted the group to stake the claim.

The competition intensified after senior leader Ramesh Chennithala supported incumbent V-P Abin Varkey while national secretary Binu Chulliyil enjoys K C Venugopal’s support. However, an ‘A’ group leader told TNIE, ““Either Akhil or Abhijith should be made the next state president as it is the ‘A’ group’s right to propose the new candidate.”

“It was Oommen Chandy’s wish that Akhil be made president. However, Shafi put pressure on Chandy to support Rahul,” he said. What makes the situation favourable for the ‘A’ group is that community equations are against Abin.

As presidents of KPCC, Mahila Congress and KSU are from a particular minority community, the YC president post must be allotted to a majority community for keeping community balance, a YC leader said. For Binu Chulliyil also there is an issue as he was appointed as national secretary recently. Appointing him as state president would lead to criticism against Venugopal.

However, the group supporting Abin questioned the rationale behind the claims. “Since there is no issue in a majority of upper caste community leaders being at the party’s top post and as CM contenders, how could Abin’s elevation sabotage the community equation,” one asked.

However, as local body assembly elections near, community equation will be a major factor in deciding the next president. The ‘A’ group also dismisses the argument that since Akhil and Abhijith were not part of the election process they should not be considered.