Hidden mental health woes among Kerala diabetics

KOCHI: Despite being one of the most common chronic illnesses in India, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) is often discussed only in terms of blood sugar control, diet, and medication.

Yet, beneath the surface, an equally critical factor silently influences patient outcomes — mental health. A recent study by my centre, Metnoia NewHealth Diabetes and Lifestyle Diseases Research Institute, uncovered alarmingly high levels of depression, anxiety, and stress in patients with uncontrolled diabetes, even when they exhibit no outward symptoms.

The findings point to a hidden crisis, one that demands urgent attention from healthcare providers, families, and policymakers. The study has been accepted for publication in the International Journal of Diabetes and Technology.

A research team headed by psychologist Nova K focused on 65 individuals, 34 men and 31 women aged between 45 and 60 years.

All participants had elevated HbA1c levels, a clear indicator of poor long-term glycaemic control.

None reported mental health problems, but we suspected there might be more beneath the surface.

This is one of the first prevalence studies of its kind in Kerala, focusing specifically on asymptomatic diabetic patients.

The team used the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (DASS-21) to measure psychological well-being, alongside standard blood tests. The data was striking: