Hybrid ganja worth Rs 4 crore seized at Kochi airport

There is a spurt in the smuggling of hybrid ganja into the state via airports. The same has resulted in calls for setting up modern baggage checking systems at airports in addition to the existing X-ray machines.

The other day, hybrid ganja worth Rs 13 crore was seized from a Kozhikode native based on information received by the intelligence wing of the Kerala police. Similarly, a group of students from Malappuram, studying in Karnataka, attempting to smuggle 10 kgs of hybrid cannabis from Singapore via the Thiruvananthapuram airport, was also apprehended following a tip-off.

Over the past year, the AIU wing of the Cochin Customs has seized a total of 101 kgs of ganja across 20 cases.



The operation on Tuesday was led by Chief Commissioner S K Rahman, while the successful interception was executed by Assistant Commissioner Paul P George and team.