Kerala| New postings for IAS officers in reshuffle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has effected a reshuffle of IAS officers. According to a GO issued on Monday, Harshil R Meena ,Director, Environment and Climate Change, will hold the full additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). He will replace Narendra Nath Veluri IFS who faced corruption allegations.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged anomalies to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the PM-KUSUM project during Veluri’s tenure. Chennithala said in a statement that the government had been protecting Veluri even after he brought out documents in proof of the corruption. Now Veluri has been removed from the post at a time when he was planning to release more documents, Chennithala said.
Other appointments
Minhaj Alam will be appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of Kerala State Electricity Board Limited. He will continue to hold all the existing charges and additional charges, including principal secretary of the Forest and Wildlife Department.
Ports Secretary A Kowsigan will hold the full additional charges of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department and Backward Classes Development Department.
Jeevan Babu K is the new Commissioner for Land Revenue. He will hold the full additional charges of Commissioner, Disaster Management and State Project Manager, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.
Anjana M , Additional Secretary-I, General Administration (AIS) Department will hold the full additional charge of Project Director, Kerala State Transport Project.