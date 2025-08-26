Kerala| New postings for IAS officers in reshuffle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has effected a reshuffle of IAS officers. According to a GO issued on Monday, Harshil R Meena ,Director, Environment and Climate Change, will hold the full additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). He will replace Narendra Nath Veluri IFS who faced corruption allegations.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged anomalies to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the PM-KUSUM project during Veluri’s tenure. Chennithala said in a statement that the government had been protecting Veluri even after he brought out documents in proof of the corruption. Now Veluri has been removed from the post at a time when he was planning to release more documents, Chennithala said.