Kerala to actively participate in labour force survey: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will actively participate in the 2025-26 edition of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2025. Unlike in the past, the state’s Economics and Statistics Department will join the National Statistics Office (NSO) in both the surveys which will see a doubling in the sample size.

The new model will help the state to get District Domestic Product (DDP) and other crucial district-level statistics and indicators on the labour sector, unorganised sector and human resources. Moreover, estimates will ensure the compatibility of Domestic Product both at state and district levels as these will answer data gaps particularly in unorganized sectors of the economy.

Kerala is among the seven states in the country which will have an active participation in these national surveys. The state will continue the association in the coming years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the surveys. “In the 21st century data has an important role, like that of oil in the previous century. Accurate statistics will ensure transparency in governance,” he said.

“These surveys will help the government plan new schemes for the benefit of youth and job seekers. They will also be useful to assess various sectors such as agriculture, labour, family income levels, local governance and domestic production,” he said. The CM also released awareness leaflets related to the surveys.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the function. State Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, Kerala State Statistical Commission chairman P C Mohanan, among others attended.