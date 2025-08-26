Medical experts voice for clear diagnosis, flu vax schemes in Kerala

KOCHI: the number of communicable diseases cases, including dengue and influenza, reported across Ernakulam, is showing no signs of abating. There has also been a significant rise in the number of people seeking treatment for fever. In July, the Cusat campus was shut down after two students tested positive for H1N1, and three were diagnosed with chicken pox.

Dr N Narayanan, a city-based paediatrician said these diseases spread mostly in the monsoon season as a result of humidity, which allows the viruses to survive longer.

“In western countries and the US, the diseases spread in the winter season. In Kerala, the spread happens during the monsoon. Also in June, children return to schools and colleges after their summer break. They spend their time indoors, interacting with each other. This allows for the faster spread of influenza and other diseases,” he said.

With a clear diagnosis, treatment can be more targeted and effective,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Kerala research cell.

“Antivirals, if administered early, help reduce the severity of influenza. In the case of dengue, early diagnosis allows for timely supportive care and proper monitoring. People who are presented with symptoms like fever and fatigue should isolate themselves and seek medical help, if required, to avoid worsening of the condition,” he added.

“Since the number of flu and pneumonia cases is rising, the IMA has emphasised vaccination for adults. Flu vaccines need to be administered every year, as the strains keep mutating. With a growing senior population, vaccination programmes should be a part of the state’s public health strategies,” said Dr Jacob Abraham, president of IMA Kochi.