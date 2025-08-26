No harsh action on Mamkoottathil as he threatened Cong leadership, alleges Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up pressure on the Congress, General Education Minister and CPM leader V Sivankutty alleged that the party was shying away from taking harsh action against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, because the MLA had threatened the party leadership.

Stating that his suspension from the party cannot be called a punishment for his actions, Sivankutty alleged it was a sort of 'adjustment' between Rahul and the Congress leadership. "At a time when there was a clamour from various quarters for his resignation, the Congress leaders soft-pedalled it as Rahul had threatened that he would speak out certain things against them," Sivankutty said.

The minister said voters in Palakkad and people across the state want the MLA to step down from his post. However, women leaders, including those in the Congress, who raised the demand were subjected to cyber attack. "These attacks were carried out by a criminal group led by Rahul. The Congress should expel him from the party and ask him to step down as MLA," Sivankutty demanded.

Rahul had stepped down from the post of Youth Congress state president last Thursday in the wake of protests following allegations of sexual misconduct against him. After a huge outcry from within the Congress, the leadership suspended Rahul from the party.