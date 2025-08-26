These ‘trail’blazers from Kerala redefine contours of conservation, community engagement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Quietly yet confidently, a group of trekking enthusiasts has been positively impacting the state’s fragile forest ecosystems. By organising treks, the passionate group, which calls itself ITREK, not only explores the state’s breathtaking landscapes but also works tirelessly to conserve them.

Their efforts also extend to supporting the tribal communities that depend on the forests, providing them crucial assistance in the form of medical treatment, housing and education.

“From humble beginnings in Thiruvananthapuram late in 2020, we have now grown into a statewide network of over 500 members in the age group of 18 to 75,” said Suresh Sam Chandy, founder, ITREK.

The group has conducted more than 25 treks over the years to various locations in Thiruvananthapuram such as Agasthyakoodam and Ponumudi, besides the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki and Vagamon in Kottayam.

At PTR, ITREK’s expedition was especially lauded by officials of the forest department for its conservation efforts.

ITREK raised funds and arranged free cancer treatment for a forest guide from the tribal community at PTR. As the guide succumbed to cancer before treatment could commence, the money was handed over to his family.

The group also raised funds from its members and well-wishers when it came to know of another forest guide, a member of the Vana Samrakshana Samithi in Ponmudi, languishing without a proper roof over his head. Another initiative of the last few years has been the supply of school kits and other essentials to students of Puravimala Govt Tribal LP School near Amboori, Thiruvananthapuram.

“During every trek, we ensure that we positively impact the lives of communities that dwell in the forests. It’s our way of expressing gratitude for their role in conservation efforts,” said 75-year-old Veeramoni Sankaranarayan, a retired banker and member of ITREK.