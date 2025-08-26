Water metro will transform our tourism: Goa minister Subhash Phal Desai

KOCHI: The water metro project will transform Goa’s transportation and tourism sectors, the state’s Water Transport Minister, Subhash Phal Desai, said on Monday. He was speaking after holding discussions with Kochi Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL) authorities over the project’s implementation.

Goa has over 90km of inland waterways and numerous popular tourist islands that are currently inaccessible by road. Connecting these islands with the water metro will pave the way for development of the entire region by substantially boosting the tourism potential, the minister, who is leading a Goan delegation, noted.

Desai, who also held a one-to-one with KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, said he is looking forward to the feasibility report. Members of the delegation, which included director of Goa’s river navigation department Vikram Singh Raje Bhosle, also took a ride on the Water Metro from High Court to Fort Kochi.