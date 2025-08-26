Yellow anaconda, iguana to join Thiruvananthapuram zoo soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram zoo is gearing up to welcome two new residents — a yellow anaconda and an iguana — to its diverse collection of wildlife.

Currently, the zoo houses 92 species of animals, birds and reptiles. The addition of the two species is expected to enhance the zoo’s appeal, especially among reptile enthusiasts and students.

Director of the department of museum and zoos P S Manjula Devi said the proposal to acquire the yellow anaconda, one of the largest snakes in the world, and the iguana has been sent to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). “The plan is to bring them from Vandalloor Zoological Park, Chennai, as part of the exchange programme,” she told TNIE.

Yellow anaconda, also known as Paraguayan anaconda, is a boa species endemic to southern South America. Manjula said the Thiruvananthapuram zoological park is one of the most visited zoos in the state. “Visitors, especially children, are very curious about reptiles and anacondas. Our aim is to give the visitors a memorable experience. Also, through the exchange programme, we aim to increase the number of species at the zoo. If everything goes as per plan, we will be able to introduce the new species within two months,” she said.

The zoo boasts of a reptile house that houses a large collection of turtles, snakes and other reptilian creatures. Manjula said the plan is to bring in the new species in exchange of Rhea birds.

“We have many animals in our wishlist. Surplus animals at the zoo will be exchanged to bring new species,” she said. Last November, the zoo received three hyenas, two jackals, marsh crocodiles and civet cats as part of an exchange programme from Shivamogga Zoological Park.