Actor-anchor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest; critical, put on ventilator support

KOCHI: Actor and television anchor Rajesh Keshav was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi after he collapsed during a live event in the city on Sunday night. As per sources at the Lakeshore Hospital, the actor-presenter had suffered a cardiac arrest and was brought in half an hour after the incident.

"At present, his condition continues to remain critical since he has suffered some amount of brain damage from the cardiac arrest," said hospital sources. According to the hospital, as soon as he was brought in, the doctors managed to revive him.

"Following this, an emergency angioplasty was done. Though his heart has regained its function, he has been put on ventilator support. Since he was in cardiac arrest for half an hour, the blood supply to the brain got cut off, resulting in serious damage to the brain cells." According to the hospital communique, the next 72 hours are very vital.