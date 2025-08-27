ADGP Mahipal Yadav, who was set to retire on August 31, dies while undergoing treatment in Jaipur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Excise Commissioner and 1997-batch IPS officer, ADGP Mahipal Yadav, passed away in Jaipur on Wednesday. Set to retire on August 31, Mahipal was diagnosed with brain tumour recently following which he went back to Rajasthan for treatment and joining his family.

A native of Alwar, Mahipal was recently transferred as ADGP Crimes. But he was reluctant to join a new wing towards the fag end of the career. Following his request, he was allowed to continue as Excise Commissioner until he went on leave after his health deteriorated.

Mahipal returned to the state from central deputation two years back. He had previously worked in the CBI where he investigated sensational AgustaWestland chopper bribery scandal case and corruption case of late Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The police department was planning to arrange a virtual sent off for the outgoing officer on August 27. However, the relatives informed the senior officers about his demise.