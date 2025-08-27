Digital, legal and health literacy: Migrants’ Changathi gets update

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exploiters, beware: the migrant workers at your disposal will soon be equipped with the knowledge to question ill practices against them and even amplify them through social media. With the Kerala State Literacy Mission revamping its ‘Hamari Malayalam’ textbook provided to interstate migrants as part of the ‘Changathi’ project, many of them will now attain digital, legal, and health literacy. Officials are trying to launch the new textbook in the upcoming phase of the programme, which is expected to start after September.

Four phases of ‘Changathi’ have nearly been completed across all districts, with only a few remaining to write the exams. The three-month teaching programme, held on days convenient to migrants, has been a great success since its inception in 2017, with 8,527 people having passed the examination so far.

While the current textbooks have proved helpful for migrants, a holistic upgrading of the curriculum has become a necessity, which will be done with the support of MG University’s Centre for Migration Policy and Inclusive Governance.

To cover five subjects

Having achieved a remarkable feat of 100% digital literacy in the state, the Literacy Mission aims to extend digital literacy to the migrant workers too through this scheme. Officials have stated that the updated textbook will cover five subjects under this topic: smartphone usage, internet access, e-mail and government services, online money payment, and social media.

“We are planning to provide every service that we provide through the Digi-Keralam scheme,” said Kerala State Literacy Mission director A G Oleena. She said requests have also come from various sides to provide content in a digital format. “This too will indirectly promote digital literacy,” she said.