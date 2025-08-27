Digital, legal and health literacy: Migrants’ Changathi gets update

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exploiters, beware: the migrant workers at your disposal will soon be equipped with the knowledge to question ill practices against them and even amplify them through social media. With the Kerala State Literacy Mission revamping its ‘Hamari Malayalam’ textbook provided to interstate migrants as part of the ‘Changathi’ project, many of them will now attain digital, legal, and health literacy. Officials are trying to launch the new textbook in the upcoming phase of the programme, which is expected to start after September.
Four phases of ‘Changathi’ have nearly been completed across all districts, with only a few remaining to write the exams. The three-month teaching programme, held on days convenient to migrants, has been a great success since its inception in 2017, with 8,527 people having passed the examination so far.
While the current textbooks have proved helpful for migrants, a holistic upgrading of the curriculum has become a necessity, which will be done with the support of MG University’s Centre for Migration Policy and Inclusive Governance.
To cover five subjects
Having achieved a remarkable feat of 100% digital literacy in the state, the Literacy Mission aims to extend digital literacy to the migrant workers too through this scheme. Officials have stated that the updated textbook will cover five subjects under this topic: smartphone usage, internet access, e-mail and government services, online money payment, and social media.
“We are planning to provide every service that we provide through the Digi-Keralam scheme,” said Kerala State Literacy Mission director A G Oleena. She said requests have also come from various sides to provide content in a digital format. “This too will indirectly promote digital literacy,” she said.
Educating about rights
Given the rampant workplace exploitation migrant labourers face, educating them about their rights and labour laws is important, said Resmi G, assistant director of the mission. “Though we have been giving legal awareness sessions occasionally in focused areas, a systematic introduction of legal content in the syllabus will be more helpful for them,” she said.
The curriculum will also feature the facilities provided by the Kerala government for the migrants’ welfare.
More than teaching labour laws, migrants will be equipped with basic knowledge on the legal measures needed in case of accidents, filing police complaints, etc. “Many of them have a fear or inhibition to approach the police due to what they have seen in their native places,” said a senior official with the Centre for Migration Policy and Inclusive Governance.
A key member overseeing the textbook revision said the migrants will become more empowered to voice themselves once they understand what their rights are.
Hygiene and sanitation
The primary focus of health literacy among migrants will be to improve hygiene and sanitation. The new textbook and the allied sessions will drive home the ill effects of tobacco use, so as to reduce it among all age groups. “The lessons will also try to inculcate a sense of gender sensitivity among them,” Oleena said.
Stressing that over 90% of migrant workers do not know how insurance works, an official with the MG University said the revised textbook will give them a basic awareness about the importance of availing timely healthcare measures.
The revamped ‘Hamari Malayalam’ will explain why one should prefer proper medical care over self-treatment or blind faith. Above all these, the new textbook will also have chapters promoting positive social interactions, social security, importance of children’s education, tolerance, and mutual understanding between migrants and Malayalis.
Key features of project
Survey held in districts to know how many migrants are willing to attend
One panchayat will be selected from each district during a phase
Interested migrants will be taught by experienced teachers
Teachers will be selected by the District Literacy Mission office
Classes will be held as per migrants’ convenience
‘Changathi’ literacy project
Number of migrants who passed the exam (cumulative figures for 4 years)
Total: 8,527 / 9,282 (91.8%)
Men: 7,494 / 8,212 (91.2%)
Women: 1,033 / 1,040 (98.75%)
Phase 1 (2019-20)
Total: 2870 / 2925
Men: 2755 / 2810
Women: 115 / 115
Phase 2 (2022-23)
Total: 2135 / 2139
Men: 2075 / 2079
Women: 60 / 60
Phase 3 (2023-24)
Total: 997 / 1021
Men: 842 / 859
Women: 155 / 162
Phase 4 (2024-25, more people are yet-to-write the exam)
Total: 2525 / 3197
Men: 1822 / 2494
Women: 703 / 703