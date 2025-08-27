Estonia, Portugal keen to sell their beer brands in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beer connoisseurs in Kerala, cheer up! Estonia and Portugal are eager to whet your appetite. Officers with the embassies of the two European countries recently approached the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) and enquired about the possibility of selling their beer brands in the state.
Bevco is yet to begin the sale of foreign-made beer even as it sells Foreign-made Foreign Liquor (FMFL) and foreign-made wine brands. “The excise department has already approved the sale of foreign-made beer brands. Now, the proposal is pending before the finance department which has to finalise the tax slab,” Harshita Attaluri, chairman and managing director of Bevco, told the TNIE.
She said the embassy officers also showed interest in exploring the FMFL and wine markets. “We told them that interested companies can submit applications and necessary documents on the designated portal,” Attaluri said.
Meanwhile, the sales of FMFL and foreign-made wine are seeing a steady increase, fetching Bevco good revenue. A total of 1.14 lakh cases were sold until the third week of August this financial year, compared to 1.04 lakh cases during the corresponding period in the previous year.
“A majority of our outlets are now walk-in facilities where customers can select their brands from the display racks. This has helped increase foreign-made liquor and wine sales,” Attaluri said.
Sales rise at Bevco outlets, decline at bars
While beer sales through Bevco outlets have recorded an increase in the current financial year, the sales at bars showed a declining trend. Until the third week of August, 18.28 lakh cases were sold, compared to 17.36 lakh cases during the corresponding period in the previous year. However, warehouse sales dipped to 19.95 lakh cases from the previous year’s 22.62 lakh cases. Warehouse sale refers to the sale to bars and beer parlours.
Bevco had recently submitted a recommendation to the government for the introduction of low-alcohol beverages. This followed requests from tourists and other stakeholders in the tourism industry. The excise department approved the proposal and the finance department is in the process of fixing tax slabs for the new entrants.