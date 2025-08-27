Estonia, Portugal keen to sell their beer brands in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beer connoisseurs in Kerala, cheer up! Estonia and Portugal are eager to whet your appetite. Officers with the embassies of the two European countries recently approached the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) and enquired about the possibility of selling their beer brands in the state.

Bevco is yet to begin the sale of foreign-made beer even as it sells Foreign-made Foreign Liquor (FMFL) and foreign-made wine brands. “The excise department has already approved the sale of foreign-made beer brands. Now, the proposal is pending before the finance department which has to finalise the tax slab,” Harshita Attaluri, chairman and managing director of Bevco, told the TNIE.

She said the embassy officers also showed interest in exploring the FMFL and wine markets. “We told them that interested companies can submit applications and necessary documents on the designated portal,” Attaluri said.

Meanwhile, the sales of FMFL and foreign-made wine are seeing a steady increase, fetching Bevco good revenue. A total of 1.14 lakh cases were sold until the third week of August this financial year, compared to 1.04 lakh cases during the corresponding period in the previous year.

“A majority of our outlets are now walk-in facilities where customers can select their brands from the display racks. This has helped increase foreign-made liquor and wine sales,” Attaluri said.