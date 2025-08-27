Father’s six-year wait for missing son ends in despair in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: For years, N P Vijayan has kept a silent vigil at the door of his home in West Hill. Every passing motorcycle that sounded like his son’s, every familiar laugh from a group of boys down the street would stir a flicker of hope in his heart.

For six long years, he waited for his son, Vijil, to walk through that door, just as he had promised on the morning of March 24, 2019, when he left to meet his friends, saying, “I’ll be back soon.”

That hope was brutally extinguished this week. For Vijil’s friends confessed to a truth more horrifying than any nightmare Vijayan could have imagined. His son wasn’t coming back. Vijil, 29 at the time of his disappearance, had died that very same day. The heart-wrenching revelation in the six-year-old missing person case came after the state police chief ordered a reinvestigation into old cases.