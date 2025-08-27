GST reform will further dent state finances: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed GST reform, implementation of a two-rate structure, will have a significant impact on Kerala’s tax revenue, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. “Kerala’s revenue will decrease by Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore a year as a result. It will be a big blow to the already strained state finances,” Balagopal told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

The state suffers an annual loss of Rs 21,000 crore after the shift to the GST regime. With the new reform, the state will find it difficult to conduct development and welfare programmes. It will affect the allocation for the Karunya healthcare insurance programme and the LIFE Mission free housing programme, Balagopal said.

According to Balagopal, the total GST revenue of the country was `22 lakh crore last year. It is estimated that the revenue will decline by `4 lakh crore after the implementation of the reforms. A corresponding decline will be witnessed in the revenue of state governments.