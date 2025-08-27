Health department expands Japanese Encephalitis vaccination to Kozhikode, Malappuram
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has decided to expand the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination programme to include Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, following reported cases from these areas. A catch-up vaccination campaign will target children aged 1 to 15 years, and the JE vaccine will also be introduced into the Routine Immunisation Programme (Universal Immunisation Programme) in these districts.
Until now, the vaccine has been administered only in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha, where it was introduced in 2009 following JE outbreaks. The latest decision follows a directive from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
JE is a serious viral brain infection transmitted through mosquito bites. Although case numbers remain relatively low, experts emphasise that the disease is endemic in parts of the state, posing a continuous risk, especially to children.
"The JE virus occurs naturally in some ecosystems. Except in Assam, nearly all JE cases in India occur in children below 15 years. For every single JE case, there are around 400 infected children in endemic areas," said Dr T Jacob John, eminent virologist and former head of ICMR's Virology Research Centre.
According to Dr Althaf A, epidemiologist and professor at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, the earlier introduction of the JE vaccine in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram has significantly reduced cases.
"We have been administering the JE vaccine for the past 15 years, and it has been a success. The number of cases has dropped drastically," he said.
In 2024, Kerala reported 10 JE cases and 4 deaths. In comparison, 6 cases and 1 death were recorded in 2023. Despite the seemingly low numbers, health experts underscore the importance of vaccination due to the disease's high mortality rate.
"JE is vaccine-preventable. Even one or two cases warrant vaccination because of the fatality risk. We plan to expand routine immunisation to other districts as cases emerge," said Dr Aravind R, Head of Infectious Diseases, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.
Doctors also point out that incorporating JE vaccination into routine immunisation can aid in early detection of Nipah virus infections, which often resemble JE in their initial stages. Both viruses cause encephalitis, and symptoms such as fever, headache, and vomiting overlap, complicating early clinical diagnosis.
"Nipah and JE are caused by different viruses, but both present with similar neurological symptoms in the beginning. Nipah may also include respiratory symptoms. In fact, during the first Nipah outbreak in Malaysia in 1998, over 100 cases were initially misdiagnosed as JE," said a senior clinician.
Experts stress that all JE and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases should be screened for Nipah virus, especially in districts known for previous outbreaks.