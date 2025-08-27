Health department expands Japanese Encephalitis vaccination to Kozhikode, Malappuram

Doctors also point out that incorporating JE vaccination into routine immunisation can aid in early detection of Nipah virus infections, which often resemble JE in their initial stages. Both viruses cause encephalitis, and symptoms such as fever, headache, and vomiting overlap, complicating early clinical diagnosis.



"Nipah and JE are caused by different viruses, but both present with similar neurological symptoms in the beginning. Nipah may also include respiratory symptoms. In fact, during the first Nipah outbreak in Malaysia in 1998, over 100 cases were initially misdiagnosed as JE," said a senior clinician.

Experts stress that all JE and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases should be screened for Nipah virus, especially in districts known for previous outbreaks.