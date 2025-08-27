Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan; says 'labelling physical intimacy as rape is illogical'

Consent for sexual intercourse based on a false promise of marriage and consent given under the expectation or assumption of marriage are two different things. Normally, consent is regarded as a choice made after evaluating various aspects, alternatives available, and the possible consequences of the act, the court added.

Section 375 of the IPC requires that consent be given after understanding the various consequences of the proposed act and before making a reasoned decision.

Justice Thomas said that although the allegations against rapper Vedan are serious, his custodial interrogation is not required.

The court directed the rapper to appear before the investigating officer between 10 am and 5 pm on September 9, and again at the same time on the following day. This period shall be considered as limited custody for interrogation.

The court observed that the fact that a new crime has been registered against the rapper by another woman, or that another case may also be registered, is not a matter for consideration in this case.

According to the prosecution, the victim submitted a written complaint to the Kochi City Police Commissioner on July 30, and the FIR was registered the following day.

The police conducted searches in Kozhikode and Kochi, where the alleged offences were committed, and issued a look-out notice against the rapper.

The prosecutor also pointed out that although the victim’s counsel alleged the police had not recorded the statements of doctors regarding the victim’s psychological issues, no such issues were mentioned by the victim in the First Information Statement. Furthermore, the mobile phones of both the petitioner and the complainant have been seized by the police, and the investigation is in progress.