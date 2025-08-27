Kerala Police register case against teacher for restricting Muslim students from Onam celebrations

THRISSUR: Kerala Police have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly posting a voice clip urging parents not to allow Muslim students to participate in Onam celebrations at the school.

Khadeeja, a teacher at Siraj Uloom English High School, Kallumpuram, was booked under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (provocation that can lead to rioting), for restricting Muslim students from taking part in the Onam festivities.

The school had scaled down the Onam celebrations this year. According to the manager, the teacher was suspended immediately and it was clarified that her opinion was not that of the institution. “We are celebrating Onam in all its fervour and the teacher’s opinions are not the institution’s,” he said.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by DYFI activists.