Kerala races against time to ready Greenfield Stadium as Messi, Argentina squad set to arrive in November

But the venue, primarily a cricket ground, presents a challenge. With hard cricket pitches in its centre, football experts have pointed out that laying a world-class football turf in under three months will test Kerala’s limits.

Former India captain Jo Paul Anchery warns, “It is very difficult to play football on grounds that have cricket pitches. I have experienced this in the 90s at Kaloor (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi). Such scenarios have to be dealt with wisely.”

Others are more optimistic.

“To maintain a turf properly, we need only around 45 days. Since we now have around three months, the Greenfield Stadium can be developed... that’s what we all believe,” said former India international and Kerala State Sports Council president U Sharafali, pointing out that the state does have other football-ready venues, though none match Greenfield’s capacity.

Meanwhile, Kochi — once Kerala’s footballing Mecca, proud host of the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches in 2017 — is watching from the sidelines. While the Nehru Stadium has the playing surface, safety and security concerns -- with the venue functioning as a commercial complex with numerous shops and offices on non-match days -- are spoiling its chances.

K Chandran Pillai, chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) which owns the Nehru Stadium, is clearly miffed.