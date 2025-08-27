Onam fete kicks off with colourful Athachamayam in Kerala

KOCHI: This year, the traditional Athachamayam procession, which heralds the start of Kerala’s 10-day Onam festival, was made all the more vibrant by the shining sun. The bright weather, a change from previous years, set the stage for a grand celebration in Tripunithura, the erstwhile royal town.
The streets of Tripunithura were a riot of colour and sound, as thousands of visitors from far and near gathered on both sides to soak in the festive spirit. The procession was led by artists dressed in costumes of Mahabali and Vamana, with the rhythmic beat of a large traditional drum announcing its arrival.
Over 50 groups, including students and artists from nearby schools and colleges, participated. They had come dressed in costumes ranging from Mahabali, Vamana, a tiger, a hunter to politicians and kings.
The parade featured a spectacular array of 59 art forms from across the state, including theyyam, kummatti, kolkali, kathakali, pulikali, and kalaripayattu. The inclusion of art forms like margamkali and kolkali, a folk art from the Malabar region, highlighted the message of religious and communal harmony.
The procession wasn’t just about traditional art. Nineteen floats on various social themes such as drug abuse rolled through the streets, offering a visual treat for the spectators, including foreign tourists.
The parade also featured imitations of popular movie characters, including Empuran, Pushpa, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, as well as the beloved Kalabhavan Mani. People lined up on roadside, cheering and applauding as the procession passed by.
“There was a big crowd this time with the weather being pleasant. However, the security system was fool-proof with barricades erected all along the stretches. Also, a heavy deployment of police personnel was there. The live performance of kalaripayattu with weapons such as long sticks and swords was breathtaking.
The procession had something for every age group. It reflected religious and communal harmony,” said Santosh Kumar, a local resident. However, he batted for the starting of the parade a little earlier. “It should have begun at 8am before the sun got hot. Many children looked tired as the procession today started at 10.45am and lasted another four hours,” he added.
A celebration for everyone
The procession, a visual feast of art and culture, was a truly inclusive event. A special pavilion was set up at the Tripunithura Boys Higher Secondary School for around 20 differently-abled students, their teachers, and parents. Ministers M B Rajesh and P Rajeeve, along with actors Jayaram and Ramesh Pisharody, took the time to interact with them, making the experience even more memorable.
“The proclamation of Onam, the celebration of equality, is from Tripunithura. This time, the government also introduces the concept of green Onam. The festival should be celebrated by avoiding plastic to the maximum,” he said. The air was filled with the sounds of musical ensembles like pandimelam and panchavadyam.
Spectators, young and old, danced to the rhythm of folk, classical, and popular numbers. The festivities officially began when Minister Rajesh hoisted the flag, and the procession itself, featuring over 300 artists, was flagged off by actor Jayaram.
The four-hour parade, which started at Atham Nagar, wound its way through several key junctions before returning to the Government Boys High School Ground, with metro trains and buses packed with visitors from all over. The Athachamayam procession kicked off the Onam celebrations with a display of unity, culture, and pure joy, setting a festive tone for the days to come.
The state government’s Onam celebrations too began with the procession in Tripunithura.