Onam fete kicks off with colourful Athachamayam in Kerala

KOCHI: This year, the traditional Athachamayam procession, which heralds the start of Kerala’s 10-day Onam festival, was made all the more vibrant by the shining sun. The bright weather, a change from previous years, set the stage for a grand celebration in Tripunithura, the erstwhile royal town.

The streets of Tripunithura were a riot of colour and sound, as thousands of visitors from far and near gathered on both sides to soak in the festive spirit. The procession was led by artists dressed in costumes of Mahabali and Vamana, with the rhythmic beat of a large traditional drum announcing its arrival.

Over 50 groups, including students and artists from nearby schools and colleges, participated. They had come dressed in costumes ranging from Mahabali, Vamana, a tiger, a hunter to politicians and kings.

The parade featured a spectacular array of 59 art forms from across the state, including theyyam, kummatti, kolkali, kathakali, pulikali, and kalaripayattu. The inclusion of art forms like margamkali and kolkali, a folk art from the Malabar region, highlighted the message of religious and communal harmony.