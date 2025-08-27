Sabarimala ropeway project nears final clearance

PATHANAMTHITTA: The long-pending Sabarimala ropeway project is inching closer to reality with the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) granting approval for a field inspection ahead of final clearance. Officials said the NBWL standing committee, which considered the proposal in its recent meeting in New Delhi on the recommendation of the State Wildlife Board, has appointed a high-level team to visit the project site soon.

The project is expected to receive final clearance in the NBWL meeting scheduled for October. This will also secure stage-one approval from the forest department, paving way for implementation.

The ropeway project, overseen by the Sabarimala High-Power Committee, was first proposed in 2011 but was delayed repeatedly due to objections from the forest department over large-scale earth removal and tree felling.