WhatsApp audio clip sparks row in Kerala over Muslim students’ participation in Onam celebrations

THRISSUR: A WhatsApp audio clip doing rounds on social media platforms has kicked up a row as it restricted students belonging to Muslim community from attending the Onam celebration in a school at Perumbilavu in Thrissur district.

The voice allegedly of a teacher from a prominent school at Perumbilavu claimed that Onam is a Hindu religious festival.

It asked Muslim students not to take part in Onam festivities as it would be against their beliefs. It went on to say that the particular school has decided to organise Onam celebration in a minimal way this year as well. The clip triggered discussions as it went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, DYFI Perumbilavu unit is planning to organise a protest against the school management.