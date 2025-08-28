20 years on, 74-year-old Kerala mother denied justice in son’s murder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ KOCHI : Prabhavati Amma was crestfallen on Wednesday.

She could not believe the police officers convicted for the brutal custodial torture and murder of her son Udayakumar 20 years ago would walk free.

“I feel no one has a heart anymore. Even the (Kerala) High Court has no heart. If it did, it would not have spoken these words and let them walk free,” the 74-year-old, emotional and livid, told the media hours after the HC acquitted former civil police officers K Jithakumar and S V Sreekumar and set aside their death sentence in the murder of Udayakumar in police custody at Fort police station in Thiruvananthapuram in 2005. Sreekumar passed away during the pendency of the case.

The court, which also set aside the conviction and three-year imprisonment awarded to three other cops — T K Haridas, T Ajith Kumar and E K Sabu — said “a flawed and tainted investigation” by the CBI eventually led to the “failure of the prosecution case.”

A scrap shop worker, Udayakumar, then 28, and his friend Sureshkumar were picked up by Jithakumar and Sreekumar from Sreekandeswaram park in the capital on September 27, 2005.

They were taken to Fort police station, and later to a CI’s office. As per the CBI, Udyakumar was subjected to third degree torture on the allegation that the Rs 4,000 found in his possession was stolen.