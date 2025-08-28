45-day intensive drive to address human-wildlife conflict in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will launch a 45-day intensive programme covering nearly 400 panchayats across the state in a bid to tackle the growing crisis of human-wildlife conflict. The initiative will be formally launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking after a state-level workshop on human-wildlife conflict mitigation and prevention.

A draft policy approach document, incorporating suggestions from the workshop, will also be unveiled by the chief minister on the same day.

“One of the reasons that has been identified why the wild animals are straying into human habitat is because of the deteriorating wild ecosystem. More focus will be given in this area,” he said.