Actor Lakshmi Menon booked in abduction case

KOCHI: Kochi city police have registered a case against Malayalam actor Lakshmi Menon in connection with an incident where an IT professional was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted. The case was filed following a complaint by the victim, Aliyar Shah, a resident of Aluva, and the emergence of CCTV footage showing the actor and her associates blocking the complainant’s car and creating a commotion on the road.

The incident occurred around 11.45pm on Sunday near the Ernakulam Town North overbridge, and the complainant approached the police around 3 am on Monday, said a source with the Kochi city police.

According to the complaint, the actor and her friends had visited a bar near Marine Drive in Kochi. A minor altercation reportedly broke out between the actor’s group and the complainant’s group — which included three others, one of whom was a woman, following a verbal dispute inside the bar. After the argument, the complainant and his friends left the bar in their car.

However, the actor and her friends allegedly followed their vehicle, intercepted it near the overbridge, and forcibly pulled Aliyar out.

The group then took the youth inside their car, drove him towards Aluva, allegedly assaulted him inside the car, and eventually dropped him off near Paravoor Junction.

“Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered under several sections. Three individuals — Midhun, Aneesh, and Sona Mol — were arrested and later remanded after being produced before the court,” said the police. The officer added that the actor is currently absconding.

Meanwhile, in a counter-complaint, the accused alleged that the complainant and his friends had misbehaved with the women in their group, threw beer bottles at them, and physically assaulted them.