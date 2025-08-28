At 58%, migrant workers dominate Kerala's fisheries sector as natives keep away

KOCHI: The marine fisheries work force of Kerala is dominated by migrant labourers and the representation of Kerala fishermen is recording a steady decline as youngsters are sailing away from the traditional sector, says a study by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The new generation of traditional fishermen are not interested in pursuing livelihood in the sector due to low income, depleting resources and uncertainty caused by climate-related issues.

According to the study, around 58% of the workforce in the fisheries sector are migrant workers. About 55 to 60% of the workers in the mechanised fishing boats are migrant labourers. In the post harvest processing sector around 50% are migrants while the marketing sector also has 40% workers from other states.

The study found that Munambam harbour in Ernakulam district has the highest concentration of migrant labourers in Kerala’s mechanised fishing sector, accounting for 78%.

While workers from Colachel in Tamil Nadu dominated the work force of mechanised fishing boats till 2020, they prefer to operate from harbours in their native place now.

An increasing number of workers from West Bengal, Odisha and Assam started entering the field in the post Covid period. Presently, around 43% of the migrant workers are from Tamil Nadu while 31% are from West Bengal, 13% from Odisha and 10% from Assam.