BJP leader Krishnakumar rejects sexual assault allegations against him

PALAKKAD: Amid a day of heated exchanges between the Congress and BJP leadership in Kerala, BJP state vice-president C Krishnakumar on Wednesday dismissed sexual assault allegations raised by a woman from Palakkad, describing them as baseless and politically driven.

Addressing the media, Krishnakumar said the complainant, a close relative, was motivated by personal animosity stemming from a property dispute.

He noted that the woman had previously filed similar charges against him in 2014 and had also pursued a civil case challenging a will that named his wife as sole heir.

That case, he pointed out, was dismissed by a local court in July 2024 after recording his father-in-law’s statement.

Krishnakumar alleged that the fresh complaint, submitted to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was part of a “Congress-backed conspiracy” intended to divert attention from the sexual harassment case involving MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been suspended from the party.