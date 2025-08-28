CM Pinarayi to inaugurate Navapoojitham celebrations at Santhigiri Ashram today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Navapoojitham celebration on Thursday at 5 pm at Santhigiri Ashram, Pothencode.

Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, president of the Ashram, will preside over the event. The Navapoojitham Souvenir will be released by Minister Kadanapally Ramachandran, who will hand it over to Koliyakode N. Krishnan Nair, Chairman of the State Co-operative Union. The keynote address will be delivered by KPCC president Sunny Joseph MLA.

On Navapoojitham Day, August 29, the ceremonial events will begin at 5 am with a special floral tribute by the monastic order. This will be followed by the flag hoisting at 6 am, and floral offerings from 7 am onwards. Ministers GR Anil, KN Balagopal and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar will speak at various sessions during the day.

Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati, founder of Arsha Vidya Mandir Rajkot will inaugurate the two-day national seminar on “Guru Parampara and the Indian Knowledge Tradition” at Santhigiri Porhencode on Thursday.

As part of the Navapoojitham celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Santhigiri Ashram’s Founder, Navajyothi Sri Karunakara Guru, the event will be jointly organised by the Central Sanskrit University, Indic Dharma Academy, Santhigiri Research Foundation, and the Department of Arts and Culture.