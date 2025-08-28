CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Rajeev Chandrasekhar not to politicise Ayyappa global meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly criticised BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his remarks on the upcoming global meet of Ayyappa devotees, scheduled to be held on the banks of the Pampa on September 20.

The CM urged the BJP leader not to politicise the matter.

Chandrasekhar had recently stated that Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would not be allowed to take part in the event without apologising to Ayyappa devotees, warning that BJP workers would otherwise prevent their participation.

Responding to this, the CM said such threats would not work in Kerala.

“Sabarimala is a pilgrim centre that stands as a model not only for Kerala but for the entire country. It welcomes devotees from all religions. The tradition of first visiting Vavar highlights the religious harmony rooted in this shrine.

The upcoming event is part of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s jubilee celebrations, with interest shown from across the world. It should not be viewed through the prism of politics.

The Devaswom Board is organising it, and as usual, the government will provide the necessary support. Beyond that, we have no role. Threats of this nature will not affect the conduct of the event. Rajeev Chandrasekhar may not know much about Kerala, and that is why he makes such statements,” the chief minister said.

On the issue of cases registered against Ayyappa devotees during the Sabarimala protests, Vijayan said the government had already decided to withdraw all cases except those involving violence.