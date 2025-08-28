DYFI workers block MP Shafi Parambil’s car at Vadakara in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Tense scenes unfolded in Vadakara town on Wednesday when DYFI activists blocked the vehicle of Congress MP Shafi Parambil. The incident took place near the Town Hall while Shafi was returning after attending a programme.

According to reports, DYFI workers, carrying party flags, stopped the MP’s car and raised slogans against him. The police quickly intervened and removed the protestors, using force to disperse them.

The protest came in the backdrop of the sexual harassment allegations raised against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. While several voices have demanded Rahul’s resignation, Shafi Parambil had earlier taken a firm stand that the MLA should not resign. This position triggered anger among DYFI activists, who had openly warned that they would block Shafi during his Vadakara visit.

When the protesters stopped his vehicle, Shafi stepped out of his car and confronted them. He engaged in a heated exchange of words with DYFI workers, declaring that he had no intention of fleeing from Vadakara out of fear. “I will not leave Vadakara market out of fear. I am ready to face the protest, but don’t resort to abusive slogans. Call it a protest, not personal insults,” Shafi told the agitators.

For nearly half an hour, the situation remained tense. Eventually, Shafi re-entered his vehicle and continued his journey under police protection.

The incident occurred while Shafi was returning from an Onam celebration for differently-abled children organised by local MLA K K Rema. The protest led to a confrontation with the police, which eventually ended up in a clash between Youth Congress activists and the police. Some leaders were injured in the melee.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph demanded that the police arrest the CPM workers who tried to attack Shafi.