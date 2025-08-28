Five people killed in Kerala's Talapadi as Karnataka bus rams into auto, waiting shed

KASARAGOD: Five people died after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed into an auto rickshaw and mauled down people at the waiting shed in Talapadi in Kerala Kerala-Karnataka border on Thursday afternoon.

The KSRTC bus bound to Mangalore from Kasaragod lost control and collided with the auto rickshaw first before ramming the waiting area. The auto rickshaw driver and a ten-year-old girl inside the rickshaw died on the spot. Two more women waiting at the shed also died.

Several injured people were rushed to a private medical college at Derlakatte, and one more person died in the hospital. The dead bodies were moved to Manjeshwaram taluk hospital for postmortem. Manjeshwar police have filed a case.

The traffic was disrupted for several hours after the accident.