In 9 months, Vizhinjam exceeds cargo estimates by over three times

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within just nine months of commencing commercial operations, the Vizhinjam port has handled 1 million TEUs (20-foot Equivalent Units) of cargo. According to the concession agreement, the projected handling capacity for the first year was three lakh containers. Vizhinjam has already surpassed this target, with current figures reaching 1.012 million TEUs, more than three times the original estimate.

“Vizhinjam International Seaport has achieved a world-class milestone, providing all of us with a reason to celebrate Onam with pride,” Ports Minister V N Vasavan said after reviewing port operations on Wednesday.

“Vizhinjam has astonished the global maritime industry. To our knowledge, very few ports worldwide have exceeded their established capacity in the first year of operation.”

In this short span, over 460 ships have docked at the port, including 27 ultra large container vessels (ULCVs) up to 399.99 metres in length. Among them was MSC Irina, the world’s largest cargo ship, which berthed in South Asia for the first time, at Vizhinjam.

“Vizhinjam achieved this feat by competing with world-class ports, including Colombo, Singapore, and Dubai,” Vasavan said.

Commercial operations began on December 3, 2024. By December 2025, the port is expected to handle 1.3 to 1.4 million containers, far exceeding initial expectations.

Vizhinjam is South Asia’s first automated port, equipped with 24 automated yard cranes and eight semi-automated ship-to-shore cranes. The contribution of local operators, including women from Vizhinjam, deserves special recognition, the minister said.

Direct services have now been established to major maritime trade hubs across Europe, the US, Africa, and China, accelerating Vizhinjam’s growth. This remarkable achievement is not just a milestone for Kerala but a benchmark for the progress of India’s maritime trade, Vasavan pointed out.