Kerala observes birth anniversary of social reformer Ayyankali

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday observed the 162nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali, who fought against caste-based oppression and social inequality in the state, with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other political leaders paying tributes to the social reformer.

Ayyankali (1863-1941), who pioneered the movement to assert the rights of suppressed castes in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore, is considered one of the most important figures in Kerala's history.

Vijayan paid tribute to the social reformer through a social media post.

The CM, in a post on Facebook, said that the struggles led by Ayyankali played an invaluable role in laying the foundation of modern Kerala and changed the course of its history.

Ayyankali gave strength to the oppressed people of Travancore, who were denied travel freedom, education, and decent wages, to fight against the castVijayan also said Ayyankali's leadership in questioning caste-based superiority and organising the Villuvandi (cart) journey and 'Kallumala' struggle, dealt a severe blow to upper caste dominance.