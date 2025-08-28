Rules to grant unrestricted land use rights to settlers get Kerala cabinet nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing in major relief to thousands living in the highranges, the cabinet on Wednesday promulgated rules for the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Act - 2023 to provide unrestricted land use rights to people living on assigned land. With framing of rules, the government can now regularise violations of land use norms so that settlers won’t be under legal entangles.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the decision will bring relief to thousands of families, who have faced persistent hardships due to rigid land-use restrictions. Briefing the media after the cabinet, along with Revenue Minister K Rajan, the CM said resolving land issues of hill dwellers has been one of the key objectives of the LDF government since it assumed office in 2016.

“The Land Assignment (Amendment) Act was passed in the Assembly in September 2023, ending a six-and-a-half-decade wait for the people of hilly areas. The governor gave assent in April 2024, and the law was notified in June 2024. Now, with the cabinet approving the rules, the law is ready for implementation,” chief minister said.

Relief for patta holders

Under the original Act of 1960, land was allotted to individuals for agriculture, housing, and small commercial activities. However, those who later deviated from the specified purposes were caught in legal complications, including court-ordered restrictions. The new amendment seeks to regularise such cases by allowing alternative uses without jeopardising livelihoods. The rules approved on Wednesday cover two major aspects: Regulating diversion of land already allocated under pattas and Granting conditional permission to use such land for other livelihood-related purposes.