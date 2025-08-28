This Onam, a Keezhattoor couple is in demand to craft Maveli umbrellas

KANNUR: Another Onam season is here, and the small home of the elderly couple Govindhan E P and Lalitha T K has turned into a hub of activity.

People from across Kannur district and the neighbouring regions come to them in search of the traditional palm leaf umbrella, an essential accessory for ‘Maveli’ during Onam celebrations.

A resident of Keezhattoor in Taliparamba municipality, the 78-year-old Govindhan — who mastered the craft from his father — has kept the age-old skill alive by turning it into his livelihood. Along with his wife, 60, he carefully fashions each umbrella using bamboo, reed plants and talipot palm, blending tradition with artistry. For them, the festive season is not just about celebration but also about preserving a heritage passed down through generations.

“The growing demand for palm leaf umbrellas brings me joy as it shows that the craft is still alive,” Govindhan told TNIE.

“However, it saddens me that the younger generation is not stepping into this field, and once the older artisans are gone, there may be no one to carry forward this unique art of making umbrellas from leaves and bamboo.”

The couple learnt the art simply by observing their elders. With dedication, they are able to complete two umbrellas if they work all day. The intricate and time-consuming process has kept the younger generation away from embracing this craft.